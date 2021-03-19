Chinese mainland reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, including 1 local infection

The Chinese mainland reported one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case on Thursday, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

The new locally transmitted COVID-19 case was reported in Shaanxi.

Ten new imported COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday, said the commission in its daily report.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths related to the disease were reported, it added.

On Thursday, 16 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery.

By the end of Thursday, a total of 5,179 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 5,017 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 162 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,083 by Thursday, including 164 patients still receiving treatment.

A total of 85,283 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died of the disease.

There were four suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Thursday, and 3,552 close contacts remained under medical observation.