Senior Chinese officials put forth China's stands at China-US strategic dialogue

Xinhua

Senior Chinese officials put forward China's stands on relevant issues at the start of the high-level strategic dialogue with the United States on Thursday in the Alaskan city of Anchorage.

Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan attended the dialogue.