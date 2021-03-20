Chinese mainland reports 4 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Friday, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

The Chinese mainland reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Friday, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

Four new imported COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday, said the commission in its daily report.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths related to the disease were reported, it added.

On Friday, six COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery.

By the end of Friday, a total of 5,183 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 5,023 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 160 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,087 by Friday, including 162 patients still receiving treatment.

A total of 85,289 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died of the disease.

There were four suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Friday, and 3,423 close contacts remained under medical observation.