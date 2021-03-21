News / Nation

China's Zhou Ziyang wins "award for best director" at Sofia Int'l Film Festival

Chinese director Zhou Ziyang, aged 38, won the award for Best Director at the 25th edition of Sofia International Film Festival (SIFF).
The award went to Zhou for his film "Wuhai," said SIFF in a press release on Sunday.

"This movie is really a crystal," which concentrated the picture of life and traditions from a very big and different country, said SIFF.

"Through this movie, we can understand something about another part of the world and about ourselves," SIFF added.

Wuhai, literally meaning "black sea", is Zhou's second feature film. He has won the award for Best Young Director from the Chinese Film Directors' Guild for his first feature film "Old Beast."

According to its website, SIFF is the biggest film festival in Bulgaria and the only Bulgarian film festival recognized by the International Federation of Film Producers Associations (FIAPF). Its edition this year presented a total of 134 films from 53 countries and regions.

Source: Xinhua
