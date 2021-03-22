Carrie Lam gets second Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine jab
10:32 UTC+8, 2021-03-22 0
Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Carrie Lam on Monday received her second jab of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech.
Source: CGTN Editor: Chen Xiaoli
