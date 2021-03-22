News / Nation

'Avatar' continues to lead China box office chart

Re-released sci-fi blockbuster "Avatar" continued to dominate the Chinese mainland box office chart on Sunday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Monday.
Directed by James Cameron, the Oscar-winning film was renowned for its breathtaking visual effects. It generated a daily box office of 31.3 million yuan (about US$4.8 million) on its tenth day of re-release in China.

Domestic comedy "Hi, Mom" came in second, with another 15.4 million yuan added to its total box office of over 5.3 billion yuan.

In the third place was comedy-drama "Endgame," finishing the day with more than 8.9 million yuan. It was followed by "Raya and The Last Dragon," with a daily earning of 6 million yuan.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
