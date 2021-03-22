News / Nation

CPC Central Committee to hold press conference on CPC centenary celebrations

  13:42 UTC+8, 2021-03-22       0
The CPC Central Committee will hold a press conference on Tuesday to shed light on the celebration activities for the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC.
The Communist Party of China Central Committee will hold a press conference on Tuesday to shed light on the celebration activities for the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC, according to the State Council Information Office.

The press conference, scheduled at 10am, will be the first such event held by the CPC Central Committee this year.

Wang Xiaohui, deputy head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, as well as officials from the Organization Department of the CPC Central Committee, the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, and the Political Work Department of the Central Military Commission will brief the public on the activities and take questions from journalists.

