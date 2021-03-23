News / Nation

China mulls bringing e-cigarette regulation in line with traditional tobacco products

Reuters
  00:08 UTC+8, 2021-03-23       0
Two of China's regulators plan to bring the rules governing the sale of e-cigarettes and other new tobacco products in line with those for ordinary cigarettes.
Reuters
  00:08 UTC+8, 2021-03-23       0

Two of China’s regulators plan to bring the rules governing the sale of e-cigarettes and other new tobacco products in line with those for ordinary cigarettes.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and China’s State Tobacco Monopoly Administration posted online the draft regulations that could potentially curb a fast-growing industry.

In 2019, a string of Chinese e-cigarette companies emerged targeting the domestic market, following the overseas success of the Juul. The most successful among them, RLX Technology Inc, raised US$1.4 billion in an IPO in January that valued the company at US$35 billion.

RLX Technology did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A huge market of smokers and its large electronics-manufacturing industry make China a promising market for the e-cigarette industry. Yet the sector exists in precarious regulatory area.

China’s tobacco industry is controlled entirely by the government, and strict controls determines what companies and retailers can produce and sell cigarettes.

Cigarette sales generated 5.45 percent of China’s overall tax revenue in 2018. Industry experts have long expected the state to intervene in the business operations of private e-cigarette companies.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Gao Wei
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     