Chinese mainland reports 9 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Monday, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

Nine new imported COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday, said the commission in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to the disease were reported, it added.

On Monday, 12 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery.

By the end of Monday, a total of 5,211 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 5,055 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 156 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,115 by Monday, including 158 patients still receiving treatment.

A total of 85,321 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died of the disease.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Monday, and 3,181 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Monday also saw reports of 14 asymptomatic cases, all arriving from outside the mainland. On the same day, one asymptomatic case from outside the mainland was re-categorized as a confirmed case.

A total of 237 asymptomatic cases, all of whom were imported ones, were under medical observation.