News / Nation

Over 7.1m people with 50-year-plus CPC membership to be honored

Xinhua
  15:19 UTC+8, 2021-03-23       0
The Communist Party of China will award a commemorative medal to more than 7.1 million people with Party membership of 50 years or above.
Xinhua
  15:19 UTC+8, 2021-03-23       0

The Communist Party of China will award a commemorative medal to more than 7.1 million people with Party membership of 50 years or above, as the Party celebrates its centenary in 2021, an official said Tuesday.

Fu Xingguo, deputy head of the CPC Central Committee's Organization Department, said at a press conference that the Party members to receive the medal are those who have consistently performed well in their duties.

Preparations are underway to ensure all the eligible members receive the medal before July 1, the birthday of the CPC, Fu added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
CPC
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     