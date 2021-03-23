News / Nation

Actress's difficult pose stokes body shaming cries

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  15:48 UTC+8, 2021-03-23       0
Chinese actress Yang Mi's participation in an online challenge requiring people to strike a highly difficult pose caused widespread controversy over whether it stoked body shaming.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  15:48 UTC+8, 2021-03-23       0
Actresss difficult pose stokes body shaming cries

Actress Yang Mi in a picture of her copying the highly difficult position on Weibo.

Chinese actress Yang Mi’s participation in an online challenge requiring people to strike a highly difficult pose caused widespread controversy over whether it stoked body shaming.

Yang, who has more than 110 million followers on Weibo, posted a picture on March 21 of her upper body crawling on the ground while her legs rested on a chair — stretching her extremely tiny waist — along with a comic of a woman making the same pose.

Yang wrote: “I accepted the ‘comic waist’ challenge, which is a bit difficult.”

The next day, Yang deleted the picture, saying she was curious and took the challenge but learned that without the guidance of a professional trainer the position can be dangerous. She apologized for the misunderstanding and hoped everyone can train safely.

The topic quickly stirred controversy on Weibo with the hashtag “whether pose challenge increases body anxiety” at one time rising to second place on the trending list with more than 92 million views.

Some Netizens think body challenges like these that only very thin women can pull off exacerbate anxiety over the shapes of women’s bodies, while others think it’s people’s right to show off their bodies however they please.

"The most important issue is that Yang wasn’t showing off her body," a Netizen named Quanshaoye said. "She was striking a pose that most people can't achieve, so it set a very bad example, irrespective of the health risks."

"I am so sick of the pathological aesthetic of women’s bodies, such as an A4 waist size and the belly bottom challenge," another Netizen said.

Actresss difficult pose stokes body shaming cries

Yang once also tried the belly button challenge. 

The A4 waist was an online fad where people posted photographs of their waists behind a vertical piece of A4 paper to show they are paper-thin. The belly bottom challenge required people to wrap an arm around their waists to see if they could touch their belly buttons.

As a fashion icon, Yang’s wardrobe has been closely followed and copied by millions of her fans. She was named a brand ambassador of the American fashion brand Michael Kors in 2017.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Weibo
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     