News / Nation

China launches first climate forecast product to public

Xinhua
  20:44 UTC+8, 2021-03-23       0
China has published the first issue of a climate prediction communique, which is the country's first such product launched to the public.
Xinhua
  20:44 UTC+8, 2021-03-23       0

China has published the first issue of a climate prediction communique, which is the country's first such product launched to the public.

The regularly-released communique includes monthly, seasonal and annual predictions of climate trends, offering climate information to economic activities and preventing meteorological disasters, said Jia Xiaolong, an official with the National Climate Center (NCC).

The public can search prediction results and their real-time updates on the official websites of the NCC and local meteorological authorities, Jia said.

Climate forecast was previously provided for the Chinese government's decision-making process for disaster prevention and agricultural production. With improved prediction accuracy in recent years, China has set up a mechanism for forecasting future climate in different spans of time.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     