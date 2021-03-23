China summons British ambassador to lodge protest over Xinjiang-related sanctions

Chinese Vice FM Qin Gang summoned British Ambassador to China Caroline Wilson to lodge solemn protest against sanctions imposed by the British side over Xinjiang-related affairs.

The vice minister, on behalf of the Chinese government, expressed strong condemnation of the unilateral sanctions imposed by the British side under the pretext of so-called human rights issues in Xinjiang.

He stressed that the Chinese government is unswerving in its determination to safeguard its sovereignty, security and development interests, and will make a necessary and legitimate response to Britain's erroneous act.