Action-packed science-fiction movie "Godzilla vs. Kong" will hit cinemas across China on Friday with IMAX 3D versions, five days ahead of its release in North America.

Directed by Adam Wingard, the sequel to “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” depicts the clash between the fearsome Godzilla and the mighty Kong.

The movie features spectacular scenes, stunts and special effects courtesy of IMAX 3D technology.