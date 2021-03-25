News / Nation

Spotless white Xinjiang cotton brooks no slander: MOC

Xinhua
  20:10 UTC+8, 2021-03-25       0
So-called forced labor in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region is non-existent and entirely imaginary, the spotless white Xinjiang cotton brooks no slander, a MOC spokesperson said.
Xinhua
  20:10 UTC+8, 2021-03-25       0

So-called forced labor in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region is non-existent and entirely imaginary, and the spotless white Xinjiang cotton brooks no slander, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said on Thursday.

"We oppose any external forces interfering in Xinjiang-related matters and China's internal affairs. We also oppose sanctions imposed on Chinese individuals and entities based on lies and false information, and on the pretext of so-called human rights issues in Xinjiang," MOC spokesperson Gao Feng said at a press conference.

With regard to the so-called business decisions made by certain foreign companies based on erroneous information, Chinese consumers have responded with concrete actions, said Gao.

It is hoped that these companies will respect the law of the market, rectify their erroneous actions and avoid politicizing business issues, the spokesperson said.

"The Chinese government always welcomes and supports the normal business operations of transnational corporations in China and their efforts to build industrial and supply chains," he said.

"Meanwhile, we welcome foreign companies to come and visit Xinjiang themselves, and stand ready to provide support for companies from all countries to trade and invest in Xinjiang," he added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     