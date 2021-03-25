News / Nation

China's public opinion shall not be trampled: spokesperson

Xinhua
  20:17 UTC+8, 2021-03-25       0
A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Thursday China's public opinion shall not be trampled.
Xinhua
  20:17 UTC+8, 2021-03-25       0

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Thursday China's public opinion shall not be trampled.

Spokesperson Hua Chunying made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to comment on the backlash in China against Swedish retailer H&M's announcement concerning Xinjiang's cotton products.

Calling Xinjiang-sourced cotton one of the world's best, Hua said the decision not to opt for it only means losses for relevant enterprises.

The accusations concerning the so-called forced labor in Xinjiang are purely malicious lies fabricated by certain anti-China forces aimed at tarnishing China's image, undermining Xinjiang's security and stability and containing China's development, Hua said.

Providing more employment opportunities for people including the ethnic minorities would normally be seen as a positive since it means improvement of livelihood, Hua said.

"Why do some people hold fast to the idea that this means forced labor and untold suppression? The reason is these things have literally been practiced for over 100 years in their history, so they are now measuring others by their own yardsticks," the spokesperson said.

"We are open to welcoming foreign firms and personnel to live and work in China, but we are opposed to the malicious attacks and even practices aimed at damaging China's interests based on rumors and lies," Hua added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     