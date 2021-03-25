A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Thursday China's public opinion shall not be trampled.

Spokesperson Hua Chunying made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to comment on the backlash in China against Swedish retailer H&M's announcement concerning Xinjiang's cotton products.

Calling Xinjiang-sourced cotton one of the world's best, Hua said the decision not to opt for it only means losses for relevant enterprises.

The accusations concerning the so-called forced labor in Xinjiang are purely malicious lies fabricated by certain anti-China forces aimed at tarnishing China's image, undermining Xinjiang's security and stability and containing China's development, Hua said.

Providing more employment opportunities for people including the ethnic minorities would normally be seen as a positive since it means improvement of livelihood, Hua said.

"Why do some people hold fast to the idea that this means forced labor and untold suppression? The reason is these things have literally been practiced for over 100 years in their history, so they are now measuring others by their own yardsticks," the spokesperson said.

"We are open to welcoming foreign firms and personnel to live and work in China, but we are opposed to the malicious attacks and even practices aimed at damaging China's interests based on rumors and lies," Hua added.