China provides COVID-19 vaccine to foreign journalists: Japanese media

  20:21 UTC+8, 2021-03-25
China provided COVID-19 vaccinations to foreign journalists from Japan and other nations on Tuesday, Japan's Kyodo News reported on Wednesday.
  0

According to the report, many foreign journalists and their family members, aged between 18 and 59, received the Sinovac vaccine, which costs 90 yuan (US$13.8), in the Chinese capital of Beijing. They will get the second dose in April.

The report said that before being inoculated, the journalists signed a document saying in English, "No vaccine is 100percent effective, and as personal health conditions vary from people to people, some may still be infected or develop symptoms after vaccination."

Another document said, "In order to facilitate the work and life," China decided to offer vaccinations to foreign journalists in Beijing, adding, "Recipients will still need to comply with all the prevention and control requirements after vaccination."

After inoculation, they were required to stay in an observation area for 30 minutes, said the report.

The move came just after Shanghai, another cosmopolitan city in China, announced a COVID-19 vaccine inoculation plan for foreigners.

The municipal authorities announced on Tuesday night that foreigners who meet the requirement will be eligible to take domestic made COVID-19 vaccines, making Shanghai the first Chinese city to publicize an inoculation plan for foreigners.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
