4 dead in coal mine accident in north China's Shanxi Province

The accident happened on Thursday, when 12 workers were digging a tunnel underground for a colliery company in Zuoquan County. Among them, eight were lifted from underground.

The four workers trapped in a coal mine shaft following a coal and gas outburst accident on Thursday in north China's Shanxi Province were confirmed dead, rescuers said on Friday.

Their bodies were all retrieved as of 10:35 am Friday, and the rescue work has completed, according to the rescue headquarters of the accident.

The accident happened at 3:51 am Thursday, when 12 workers were digging a tunnel underground for a colliery company in Zuoquan County under Huayang New Material Technology Group Co Ltd. Among them, eight were lifted from underground.

Further investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.