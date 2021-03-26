News / Nation

Attempts to divide world into different camps won't solve global challenges: Chinese ambassador

Xinhua
  18:25 UTC+8, 2021-03-26       0
Attempts to divide the world into different camps are not solutions to global challenge, climate change and poverty, Chinese Ambassador to the US Cui Tiankai has said recently.
Xinhua
  18:25 UTC+8, 2021-03-26       0

Attempts to divide the world into different camps are not solutions to global challenges including the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and poverty, Chinese Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai has said recently.

"We believe what today's world wants and what tomorrow's world would want are joint efforts by all countries to build a community of nations for a shared future," Cui said in a live interview with CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour on Thursday.

Any attempt to divide the world into different camps, or even build confrontational military blocs are not solutions to global challenges, he noted.

The high-level meeting between top Chinese and US diplomats in Anchorage, Alaska last week was a timely one, and it certainly helped both sides have a better understanding of the other, Cui said.

"I hope this will be the beginning of a long process of dialogue, communication and hopefully coordination between the two sides," he added.

"We are certainly living in a very different world, a fast changing world. And there are different systems in the world, different civilizations," he noted, saying that, "so we believe our future lies in the joint efforts to build such a global community, not to divide the world into different camps."

"Our goal is to meet the growing aspiration of the Chinese people for a better life. Our goal is not to compete with or replace any other country," the ambassador said, adding that he hoped that people could have a better understanding of this.

The ambassador said that China is always open for international cooperation and are committed to multilateral cooperation, adding that any such cooperation would have to be based on equality, mutual benefit and mutual respect.

"How can people cooperate with each other if they don't treat each other as equals? ... This is the problem of Western countries," he said.

"They still have to learn how to treat other countries, other races, other civilizations as equals," Cui said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     