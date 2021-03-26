News / Nation

Beijing launches COVID-19 vaccination for foreigners in the city

Xinhua
  19:39 UTC+8, 2021-03-26       0
Xinhua
  19:39 UTC+8, 2021-03-26       0

Beijing has started COVID-19 vaccination for foreign nationals in the city, the municipal foreign affairs office said Friday.

Foreign nationals aged 18 and above may, following the principle of voluntary participation, giving informed consent and assuming personal responsibility for risk, take the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a statement issued by the foreign affairs office.

China's domestic inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccines will be used, and two doses are required, the statement noted.

Foreign nationals who wish to be vaccinated may check notices issued either by their employers, schools, or residential community offices and make appointments through these institutions, it added.

After appointments are made, individuals may take the jab nearby as arranged by local district authorities. Valid passports and residence permits should be provided at the vaccination site.

Foreign nationals who have joined Beijing's social medical insurance scheme may take the vaccine free of charge by furnishing due insurance documents, while those not covered by the insurance have to pay 93.5 yuan (14.4 US dollars) per dose.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
