News / Nation

Chinese airlines plan more seasonal domestic flights

Xinhua
  22:07 UTC+8, 2021-03-26       0
Chinese airlines have added more domestic flights to their schedules for the upcoming summer-autumn aviation season, the country's civil aviation regulator said Friday.
Xinhua
  22:07 UTC+8, 2021-03-26       0

Chinese airlines have added more domestic flights to their schedules for the upcoming summer-autumn aviation season, the country's civil aviation regulator said Friday.

Spanning from March 28 to October 30, the summer-autumn aviation season will likely see 92,756 domestic flights per week, up by 10.7 percent from the same season in 2020, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

Domestic and overseas airlines have altogether scheduled 5,972 weekly international cargo flights for the new season, a notable 32.8-percent growth from the winter-spring aviation season, the CAAC said.

International passenger flights will maintain a low frequency due to the country's COVID-19 prevention measures. The number of international passenger flights will rise slightly from winter and spring to 644 every week in the new season. It is approximately 3 percent of the pre-pandemic level.

The CAAC added that Chinese airlines would launch more domestic routes during the new season to improve its air route network.

China's civil aviation industry expects to see passenger trips recover to around 90 percent of the pre-epidemic level in 2021, the CAAC said. The volume of cargo and mail transported by air will also likely bounce back to the pre-epidemic level.

The latest CAAC data showed that China's civil aviation industry handled about 23.95 million passenger trips in February, a jump of 187.1 percent year on year.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     