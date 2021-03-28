Over 97% Chinese parents say overparenting is common: survey

Over 97 percent of Chinese parents agreed that overparenting is common and 88.6 percent of them admitted that they have done too much for their children.

Over 97 percent of Chinese parents agreed that overparenting is common and 88.6 percent of them admitted that they have done too much for their children, showed a survey released by China Youth Daily.

According to the survey conducted among over 1,500 Chinese parents, they tend to heavily interfere in the daily lives of their children.

About 70 percent of the respondents said that overparenting, or helicopter parenting, would cause their kids to be more reliant on them.

As for the reasons behind parenting, the survey suggested that 60 percent of parents want their kids to outdo other children, while more than half choose to hover over their children in order to provide a better childhood than they themselves enjoyed.