News / Nation

Hong Kong says no 'obvious systemic factors' found in BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine probe

CGTN
  11:36 UTC+8, 2021-03-28       0
Authorities on Wednesday halted the use of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by BioNTech as a precautionary measure citing defective packaging.
CGTN
  11:36 UTC+8, 2021-03-28       0
Hong Kong says no obvious systemic factors found in BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine probe
Reuters

A sign outside a vaccination center after Hong Kong suspended the COVID-19 vaccine from BioNTech due to packaging defects, in Hong Kong, China on March 24, 2021.

The government of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on Saturday said an initial investigation by Fosun Industrial and Germany's BioNTech into its COVID-19 vaccine found no indication of any "obvious systemic factors" during the processes from filling and packaging after the vaccine was suspended in the city and Macau this week.

Authorities on Wednesday halted the use of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by BioNTech as a precautionary measure citing defective packaging.

In a statement published late on Saturday, the city's government said the investigation results did not rule out that the relevant situation was "caused by environmental conditions during the long-haul transport process," adding that it is not related to cold-chain and logistical management according to consolidated figures from the investigation.

Both Fosun and BioNTech considered the vaccines to have no safety risks and people who have received them "do not need to worry," the government said.

The remaining part of the investigation will focus on "ascertaining the integrity of the intrinsic properties of the relevant batches of vaccine, and that the batches are safe for use."

The government said it was following up with Fosun and BioNTech to complete the investigation within a week to allow for a resumption of supplying the vaccines to the public.

The HKSAR on Saturday announced no new local confirmed COVID-19 cases for the first time in more than four months.

The city started vaccinating residents with doses from Sinovac in February and began offering the one developed by BioNTech in March.

Source: CGTN   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     