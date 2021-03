Three children were killed after a car plunged into a lake in east China's Anhui Province on Saturday evening, local authorities said on Sunday.

Three children were killed after a car plunged into a lake in east China's Anhui Province on Saturday evening, local authorities said on Sunday.

The accident occurred at 5:30pm in Jianshanhu Park in the city of Chaohu, according to the emergency management department of Anhui.

Four adults traveling in the vehicle were rescued, officials said, adding that an investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.