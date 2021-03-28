Hong Kong reports no local COVID-19 infection for 2nd straight day

Hong Kong reported zero local infection of COVID-19 for the second straight day on Sunday.

The Center for Health Protection said in a statement that only one imported case was found during the past 24 hours ending the midnight of Saturday, dropping further from six imported cases the previous day.

The COVID-19 tally in Hong Kong stood at 11,446 on Sunday.

Despite the encouraging sign, Matthew Cheung, chief secretary for administration of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government, urged the general public not to drop their guards, especially keeping social distancing measures during the upcoming holiday.

Cheung also called on residents to actively get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Some 449,200 vaccine doses have been administered in Hong Kong under a government program starting February 26, with 12,000 people fully vaccinated.