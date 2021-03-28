News / Nation

Spring tourism season is blooming lovely

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:51 UTC+8, 2021-03-28       0
With the waning of the COVID-19 epidemic and the start of the domestic spring tourism season, authorities at tourism destinations and travel operators are joining hands.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:51 UTC+8, 2021-03-28       0
Spring tourism season is blooming lovely
Ti Gong

The Dafeng Dutch Flower Sea scenic area in Yancheng.

Spring tourism season is blooming lovely
Ti Gong

Turtle Head Island Park in Wuxi.

With the waning of the COVID-19 epidemic and the start of the domestic spring tourism season, authorities at tourism destinations and travel operators are joining hands to lure travelers and fuel the recovery of the cultural and tourism market. 

Neighboring Jiangsu Province kicked off a cultural and tourism consumption promotion season over the weekend featuring an array of activities. Shanghai-based online travel operator Trip.com is projected to attract and organize 30 million visits by tourists from elsewhere to the province through the end of July.

The travel operator will develop a number of "Red" tourism routes stringing together "Red" tourism attractions in the province, and design and organize high-speed railway and countryside tours under the plan. 

Spring tourism season is blooming lovely
Ti Gong

Slender West Lake in Yangzhou.

Spring tourism season is blooming lovely
Ti Gong

A night view of Yangzhou.

It will also explore seasonal tour itineraries and promote the province's tourism glamour to Shanghai tourists. 

During the tourism promotion campaign, tourism coupons worth 3 million yuan (US$458,716) will be distributed and 14 grand activities will be held. 

The public will be invited to vote on  landmark attractions of tourism, culture and food. 

As outbound tourism is still suspended, travel companies are exploring new resources and tourism routes in the domestic market with strengthened cooperation with government authorities at tourism destinations, said Liu Deyan, a tourism researcher and associate professor at Shanghai Normal University.

Another online travel operator Tuniu has also inked cooperation partnership with authorities at domestic destinations such as Hainan, Guizhou and Gansu provinces and Qingdao City, Shandong Province, since interprovincial group tours were resumed in July. 

Trip.com has also inked a strategic cooperation agreement with cultural and tourism authorities in Liu'an City, Hefei Province, this month to boost the development of its Red tourism attractions and routes. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     