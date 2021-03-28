Spring tourism season is blooming lovely

With the waning of the COVID-19 epidemic and the start of the domestic spring tourism season, authorities at tourism destinations and travel operators are joining hands.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

With the waning of the COVID-19 epidemic and the start of the domestic spring tourism season, authorities at tourism destinations and travel operators are joining hands to lure travelers and fuel the recovery of the cultural and tourism market.

Neighboring Jiangsu Province kicked off a cultural and tourism consumption promotion season over the weekend featuring an array of activities. Shanghai-based online travel operator Trip.com is projected to attract and organize 30 million visits by tourists from elsewhere to the province through the end of July.

The travel operator will develop a number of "Red" tourism routes stringing together "Red" tourism attractions in the province, and design and organize high-speed railway and countryside tours under the plan.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

It will also explore seasonal tour itineraries and promote the province's tourism glamour to Shanghai tourists.

During the tourism promotion campaign, tourism coupons worth 3 million yuan (US$458,716) will be distributed and 14 grand activities will be held.

The public will be invited to vote on landmark attractions of tourism, culture and food.

As outbound tourism is still suspended, travel companies are exploring new resources and tourism routes in the domestic market with strengthened cooperation with government authorities at tourism destinations, said Liu Deyan, a tourism researcher and associate professor at Shanghai Normal University.

Another online travel operator Tuniu has also inked cooperation partnership with authorities at domestic destinations such as Hainan, Guizhou and Gansu provinces and Qingdao City, Shandong Province, since interprovincial group tours were resumed in July.

Trip.com has also inked a strategic cooperation agreement with cultural and tourism authorities in Liu'an City, Hefei Province, this month to boost the development of its Red tourism attractions and routes.