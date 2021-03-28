Over 100 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across China

More than 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered across China as of Saturday.

More than 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered across China as of Saturday, according to a press conference held by the State Council joint prevention and control mechanism against COVID-19 on Sunday.

Data released by the National Health Commission on Sunday showed that the total number of COVID-19 vaccine jabs administered nationwide had reached 102.42 million.

China saw a daily increase of more than 3 million doses ever since the country has initiated its daily vaccination report on March 24.