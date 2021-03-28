News / Nation

The Tianwen-1 probe gets new Mars photos

Xinhua
  23:03 UTC+8, 2021-03-28       0
The China National Space Administration released two new images of Mars captured by Tianwen-1 probe.
Xinhua
  23:03 UTC+8, 2021-03-28       0

The China National Space Administration on Friday released two new images of Mars captured by the country’s Tianwen-1 probe.

In the images, Mars is crescent-shaped with a clear surface texture.

When the Tianwen-1 probe was 11,000 kilometers away on the far side of the planet to the sun, it took panoramic photos of Mars with a medium-resolution camera.

The Tianwen-1 probe has been operating in the parking orbit around Mars for a month. The high-resolution and medium-resolution cameras, mineral spectrometer and other payloads onboard were switched on successively to carry out exploration of Mars and obtain scientific data, the CNSA said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Lin Lixin
