Series "Word of Honor" a hit among foreigners

  23:10 UTC+8, 2021-03-28       0
Chinese TV series "Word of Honor" has gained popularity among foreigners after its launch overseas in late February.
  23:10 UTC+8, 2021-03-28       0

Since it began streaming on YouTube on February 23, the TV drama has garnered 50 million views in total with the first episode exceeding 5.6 million views.

Starring Chinese actors Zhang Zhehan and Gong Jun, it’s a Chinese “wuxia” fiction — a genre centering on the stories of martial artists in ancient China. It has been streaming on Chinese video platform Youku.

A fan of the show, who also happens to be a restaurant owner in New York City, offered discounts to fellow fans, cctv.com reported on Saturday.

A “Word of Honor” poster was found at the entrance of the restaurant, with a chalkboard announcing a 12 percent discount on dining for fans.

“I discovered that many people like me enjoy this ... After watching ‘Word of Honor’ on Youku, and for that reason knowing that it’s the last streaming episode tonight, I want to give everyone here a 12 percent off discount,” the shop owner said.

“I think it’s really a great way for people like me whose Chinese isn’t their first language to be able to really enjoy and appreciate the show and culture,” she said, adding she likes Chinese culture, food and kung fu.

It has generally received positive reviews among viewers on YouTube. People from Thailand, the US, and Indonesia make up a majority of the foreign fans, according to cctv.com.

Source: CGTN   Editor: Lin Lixin
