Chinese mainland reports 15 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Monday.

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Monday.

The same day saw 15 imported cases newly reported, eight of whom were in Guangdong, three in Inner Mongolia, two in Sichuan and one each in Shanghai and Hunan, the commission said in its daily report.

No suspected COVID-19 cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Sunday, it added.

Sunday saw the discharge of 10 COVID-19 patients from hospital following their recovery.

A total of 5,277 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Sunday. Among them, 5,108 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 169 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,182 by Sunday, including 172 patients still receiving treatment, one of whom was in severe condition.

A total of 85,374 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Sunday.

Sunday also saw 18 asymptomatic cases newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. On the same day, four asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

A total of 273 asymptomatic cases, all imported, were under medical observation.

By the end of Sunday, 11,446 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 205 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 48 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 1,022 cases, including 10 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,056 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 48 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 979 had been discharged in Taiwan.