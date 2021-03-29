Official denies 'forced boarding' of students in Xinjiang

The Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has never forced students to go to boarding schools, as claimed by some Western media outlets, an official for the region said on Monday.

The Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has never forced students to go to boarding schools, as claimed by some Western media outlets, an official for the region said on Monday, adding that students and their parents are free to choose whether students board or not.

Elijan Anayat, an Information Office of the People's Government of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region spokesperson, made the remarks in response to CGTN's reporter Sun Ye's question at a Foreign Ministry press conference in Beijing.

There are no limitations on contact between students and their parents in Xinjiang, the spokesperson added.