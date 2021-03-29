News / Nation

China urges US to prudently handle issues regarding Taiwan question

China urges the United States not to attempt to break China's bottom line and prudently handle issues involving the Taiwan question, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Monday.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a press briefing in response to a query on US ambassador to Palau joining the Palau president's delegation in its visit to Taiwan.

The one-China principle is a widely recognized norm for international relations and a universal consensus acknowledged, accepted and practiced by the vast majority of countries around the world, Zhao said, adding that adhering to the one-China principle is the common will and prevailing trend.

"Taiwan question is the most important and sensitive issue between China and the United States," the spokesperson said, calling the one-China principle the political foundation of China-US relations.

Zhao stressed that China firmly opposes official exchanges in any form between the United States and Taiwan, which is a consistent and clear position.

"China urges the US to fully recognize the high sensitivity of the Taiwan question, adhere to the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques," said Zhao, calling on the United States to stop official exchanges with Taiwan, and not to send wrong signals to separatist forces seeking "Taiwan independence."

China also urges the United States to properly handle issues relating to the Taiwan question so as to avoid causing serious damages to China-US relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, Zhao added.

