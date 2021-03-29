News / Nation

China urges foreign companies not to become pawns of certain political forces

Xinhua
  20:35 UTC+8, 2021-03-29       0
China urges relevant foreign companies to operate in the country in accordance with laws, and not become pawns of certain political forces or challenge China's public opinion.
Xinhua
  20:35 UTC+8, 2021-03-29       0

China urges relevant foreign companies to operate in the country in accordance with laws and regulations, and not become pawns of certain political forces or challenge China's public opinion, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters Monday.

Zhao made the comments in answer to a question about claims by the United States that the Chinese people's spontaneous boycott of foreign companies who refuse to buy Xinjiang cotton was led by the Chinese government and the country uses the dependence of foreign companies on China's market to suppress freedom of speech.

Zhao said that some people in the United States not only stigmatize Xinjiang cotton and seriously damage the cotton-planting industry in Xinjiang and China's overall economic interests, but also attempt to separate the Chinese government from public opinion.

Noting that there is no so-called "forced labor" in cotton production in Xinjiang, the spokesperson said cotton pickers in Xinjiang have a high income and sign labor contracts with cotton growers on the basis of equality, free will and consensus, while the mechanization rate for cotton picking in Xinjiang reached 70 percent in 2020.

The Shanghai representative office of the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) said that, since 2012, the BCI's team in China has strictly abided by audit principles, carried out second-party credibility audits and third-party verifications at its Xinjiang project site, and "has never found a single incident related to forced labor," Zhao said.

Noting that respect is important in doing business, he stressed that the Chinese market is always open, and that China welcomes foreign companies to invest in the country and always creates a good investment environment for foreign companies.

"It is hoped that relevant companies will operate in China in accordance with the laws and regulations, and not become pawns of certain political forces or challenge China's public opinion," Zhao added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     