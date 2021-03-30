Chinese mainland reports 8 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

The same day saw eight new imported cases on the mainland, the commission said in its daily report.

No suspected COVID-19 cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Monday, it added.

Monday saw the discharge of seven COVID-19 patients from hospital following their recovery.

A total of 5,285 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Monday. Among them, 5,115 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 170 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,190 by Monday, including 173 patients still receiving treatment, one of whom was in severe condition.

A total of 85,381 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Monday.

Monday also saw six asymptomatic cases newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. On the same day, three asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

A total of 263 asymptomatic cases, all imported, were under medical observation.

By the end of Monday, 11,454 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 205 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 48 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 1,023 cases, including 10 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,075 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 48 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 979 had been discharged in Taiwan.