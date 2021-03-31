Chinese mainland reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported six new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported six new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

The same day saw five new imported cases, two of whom were in Guangdong, and one each in Fujian, Henan and Shaanxi, the commission said in its daily report.

One new suspected COVID-19 case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Inner Mongolia, but no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday, the commission said.

Tuesday saw the discharge of four COVID-19 patients from hospital following their recovery.

A total of 5,290 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Tuesday. Among them, 5,119 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 171 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,201 by Tuesday, including 180 patients still receiving treatment, two of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 85,385 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were three suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Tuesday.

Tuesday also saw eight asymptomatic cases newly reported, three of whom were in Yunnan Province. On the same day, two asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

A total of 255 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation on Tuesday.

By the end of Tuesday, 11,461 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 205 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 48 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 1,024 cases, including 10 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,085 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 48 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 981 had been discharged in Taiwan.