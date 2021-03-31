News / Nation

China shared data with WHO experts, report based on facts: Chinese expert

Data were accessible to all stakeholders during their joint research with Chinese peers in Wuhan, the Chinese leader of the China-WHO joint expert team said.
The Chinese team of the China-WHO joint expert team holds a press conference on Wednesday.

China has shared information about the COVID-19 outbreak with the World Health Organization experts. Data were accessible to all stakeholders during their joint research with Chinese peers in Wuhan, Liang Wannian, the Chinese leader of the China-WHO joint expert team told a press conference on Wednesday.

The newly released 120-page WHO report on COVID-19 origin-tracing joint study with China was based on facts and is valuable for future study into the disease, Liang added.

