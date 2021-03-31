News / Nation

Chinese experts suggest database expansion, global search for COVID-19 origins

Xinhua
  20:46 UTC+8, 2021-03-31       0
The Chinese experts participating in a joint WHO-China study suggested efforts to expand a global database for the disease and the scope of the search for early cases worldwide.
Xinhua
  20:46 UTC+8, 2021-03-31       0

The Chinese experts participating in a joint WHO-China study on the origins of COVID-19 have suggested efforts to expand a global database for the disease and the scope of the search for early cases worldwide.

At a Wednesday press briefing on China's part in the WHO-convened global study of the origins of COVID-19, Liang Wannian, the leader of the joint team's Chinese side, said that after serious discussions with their WHO peers, the experts recommended expanding a unified global database that includes molecular, genome sequence, clinical, epidemiological, zoonotic and environment monitoring information and findings regarding the disease.

The experts also called for continuous efforts to search for potential early cases of the disease in a wider range of locations around the world.

They suggested scientists worldwide conduct more diversified research in different countries and regions on animal virus hosts, and enhance their study of the role of cold chains and relevant products in the transmission of the virus.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     