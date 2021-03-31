Chinese experts suggest database expansion, global search for COVID-19 origins

The Chinese experts participating in a joint WHO-China study suggested efforts to expand a global database for the disease and the scope of the search for early cases worldwide.

The Chinese experts participating in a joint WHO-China study on the origins of COVID-19 have suggested efforts to expand a global database for the disease and the scope of the search for early cases worldwide.

At a Wednesday press briefing on China's part in the WHO-convened global study of the origins of COVID-19, Liang Wannian, the leader of the joint team's Chinese side, said that after serious discussions with their WHO peers, the experts recommended expanding a unified global database that includes molecular, genome sequence, clinical, epidemiological, zoonotic and environment monitoring information and findings regarding the disease.

The experts also called for continuous efforts to search for potential early cases of the disease in a wider range of locations around the world.

They suggested scientists worldwide conduct more diversified research in different countries and regions on animal virus hosts, and enhance their study of the role of cold chains and relevant products in the transmission of the virus.