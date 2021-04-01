Chinese mainland reports 16 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported six new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in southwest China's Yunnan Province.

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported six new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in southwest China's Yunnan Province, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

The same day also saw 10 new imported cases on the mainland, the commission said in its daily report.

No suspected COVID-19 cases and no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday, according to the report.

Nine COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery on Wednesday, said the report.

A total of 5,300 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Wednesday. Among them, 5,128 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 172 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,217 by Wednesday, including 187 patients still receiving treatment, two of whom were in severe condition.

As of Wednesday, 85,394 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were three suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Wednesday.

Wednesday also saw 42 asymptomatic cases newly reported, including 23 in Yunnan and 19 arriving outside the mainland. On the same day, three imported asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

A total of 288 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation on Wednesday.

By the end of Wednesday, 11,467 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 205 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 48 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 1,030 cases, including 10 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,095 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 48 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 981 had been discharged in Taiwan.