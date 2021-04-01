China's Ruili collects over 300,000 samples for COVID-19 testing

Ruili in southwest China's Yunnan Province has completed collecting samples for nucleic acid testing across the city proper following reports of new COVID-19 cases.

According to the city government, a total of 309,448 samples had been collected by 8 am Thursday since testing began in the early hours of Wednesday. A total of 235,991 samples had been sent to labs by Thursday morning, and the results of 105,530 samples had been made available.

A total of 1,320 close contacts of the confirmed or asymptomatic cases were traced by Thursday morning and are under medical observation at eight quarantine hotels.

The city reported six new COVID-19 cases and 23 asymptomatic cases on Wednesday, following the six confirmed cases reported the day before.