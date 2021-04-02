News / Nation

Train derails in Taiwan, at least 40 people feared dead

Xinhua
  14:36 UTC+8, 2021-04-02       0
A train derailed inside a tunnel in east Taiwan on Friday morning, causing multiple casualties, according to local rescuers.
A train derailed inside a tunnel in east Taiwan on Friday morning, resulting in at least four deaths and another 36 people showing "no signs of life."

By midday, 61 people had been sent to hospital, with 72 remaining trapped at the scene, reported the Taiwan railway police department.

The second and third carriages of the train traveling to Taitung derailed in the accident, according to rescuers.

The third to eighth carriages that remained in the tunnel were partially deformed, causing great difficulties for ongoing rescue efforts.

The railroad department suspects that an incorrectly parked construction vehicle fell down from above the tunnel and hit the passing train, causing the accident.

The accident occurred at the start of the four-day Tomb-sweeping Day holiday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
