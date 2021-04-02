News / Nation

Sinovac vaccine to expand annual production capacity

The third production line of CoronaVac, an inactivated COVID-19 vaccine developed by Sinovac Biotech, was completed and put into production on Thursday. It will likely expand the company's annual production capacity to 2 billion doses.

As of Thursday, more than 200 million doses of CoronaVac, including the semi-finished ones, have been delivered to about 27 countries and regions, including China. More than 100 million doses have been administered around the globe, the company said on Friday.

So far, the Sinovac vaccine has received emergency use approval or conditional marketing authorization from more than 30 countries, the company said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
