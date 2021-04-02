News / Nation

Mainland sends condolences over Taiwan train derailment

Xinhua
  20:52 UTC+8, 2021-04-02       0
The Taiwan Affairs Office of China's State Council on Friday sent condolences over a train derailment in Taiwan that has killed dozens of people.
Xinhua
  20:52 UTC+8, 2021-04-02       0

The Taiwan Affairs Office of China's State Council on Friday sent condolences over a train derailment in Taiwan that has killed dozens of people.

The mainland is deeply concerned about the rescue progress, spokesperson Ma Xiaoguang said in an earlier statement.

According to local authorities, the train derailed inside a tunnel in east Taiwan on Friday morning, resulting in at least 48 deaths and 118 others hospitalized.

The Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits has also sent its condolences to the families of the deceased and expressed sympathies to the injured.

Meanwhile, the All-China Federation of Taiwan Compatriots issued a letter of sympathy saying Taiwan compatriots, who live on the mainland, were saddened to learn about the accident.

"People on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are of the same family. May the deceased persons rest in peace and those who are injured quickly recover," the federation said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     