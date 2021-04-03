Chinese mainland reports 26 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported seven new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Yunnan Province.

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported seven new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Yunnan Province, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

The same day also saw 19 new imported cases on the mainland, the commission said in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Friday, according to the report.

Eleven COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery on Friday, said the report.

A total of 5,324 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Friday. Among them, 5,146 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 178 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,252 by Friday, including 203 patients still receiving treatment, two of whom were in severe condition.

As of Friday, 85,413 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were three suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Friday.

Friday also saw 24 asymptomatic cases newly reported, including five in Yunnan and 19 arriving from outside the mainland. On the same day, eight asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

A total of 300 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation on Friday.

By the end of Friday, 11,499 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 205 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 48 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 1,039 cases, including 10 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,122 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 48 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 987 had been discharged in Taiwan.