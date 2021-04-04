News / Nation

China's railways see surging passenger trips during Tomb-sweeping Day holiday

China's railways are expected to see an increase in passenger flows during the three-day Tomb-sweeping Day holiday from Saturday to Monday.
April 2 saw approximately 11.8 million railway trips, setting a single-day record for this year, according to the China State Railway Group Co Ltd (CSRC).

A peak of more than 14 million passenger trips in a single day is expected on April 3, the first day of the three-day holiday, said the CSRC.

The latest data also show that airlines handled nearly 1.54 million passenger trips in China on April 3, a jump of 369.2 percent compared to the first day of the holiday last year.

Tomb-sweeping Day, also known as Qingming Festival, falls on April 4 this year. It is a traditional Chinese holiday during which people pay tribute to deceased family members. Many also spend the holiday traveling.

