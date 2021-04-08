News / Nation

China issues guideline on easing market access in Hainan free trade port

Xinhua
  20:05 UTC+8, 2021-04-08       0
China on Thursday issued a guideline to support easing market access in the Hainan free trade port.
Xinhua
  20:05 UTC+8, 2021-04-08       0
China issues guideline on easing market access in Hainan free trade port
Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on April 4, 2020 shows the Atlantis resort in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province.

China on Thursday issued a guideline to support easing market access in the Hainan free trade port in its latest effort to build the resort island into a globally influential, high-level free trade port.

The guideline, jointly released by the National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Commerce, detailed measures to innovate market access in the pharmaceutical and heath sectors, optimize financial market entries and development environment, and promote wider entries in the fields of culture and education.

China will support innovative development of home-made high-end medical equipment and high-end medical beauty industry in Hainan, as well as promote online sales of prescription drugs, the guideline said.

To optimize market access in the financial sector, efforts will be made to support the development of securities, insurance and funds in the province.

In terms of boosting entries in the cultural field, market access in the cultural relics sector will be widened, and Hainan will be supported to develop the industries of cultural performances and online gaming, the guideline noted.

Efforts will also be made to widen access in the field of education, and prestigious universities in the country will be supported to set up international colleges in Hainan.

Entries to civil aviation, sports and seeds markets in Hainan will be eased, according to the guideline.

China released a master plan for the Hainan free trade port on June 1 last year, aiming to build the province into a globally influential, high-level free trade port by the middle of the century.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     