Wuhan, one year after the 76-day lockdown was lifted
20:08 UTC+8, 2021-04-08 0
On April 8, 2020, Wuhan, the hardest-hit Chinese city by the COVID-19 pandemic, reopened after a lockdown of 76 days. One year later, photographers revisit the city.
20:08 UTC+8, 2021-04-08 0
On April 8, 2020, Wuhan, the hardest-hit Chinese city by the COVID-19 pandemic, reopened after a lockdown of 76 days. One year later, photographers revisit the city and show us how life there is going on now through their eyes.
Xinhua
Xinhua
Xinhua
Xinhua
Xinhua
Xinhua
Source: Xinhua Editor: Chen Jie
Special Reports