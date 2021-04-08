News / Nation

Wuhan, one year after the 76-day lockdown was lifted

On April 8, 2020, Wuhan, the hardest-hit Chinese city by the COVID-19 pandemic, reopened after a lockdown of 76 days. One year later, photographers revisit the city. 
On April 8, 2020, Wuhan, the hardest-hit Chinese city by the COVID-19 pandemic, reopened after a lockdown of 76 days. One year later, photographers revisit the city and show us how life there is going on now through their eyes. 

Top: Medical staff take nucleic acid tests of the city’s residents on a playground at the Wujiashan No.1 Primary School on May 15, 2020. Above: Students do morning exercises on the same playground on April 6 this year. 

Shoppers have fun on the popular and crowded Pedestrian Shopping Mall on Jianghan Road on March 29. 

Workers weld auto parts in a factory of Dongfeng Aeolus in Wuhan on March 30. 

Customers enjoy local snacks in night markets on Hubu Street on March 28. 

Tourists take photos of the spectacular Yellow Crane Tower, a Wuhan landmark and one of the Four Great Towers of China. Tourism is recovering after last year’s lockdown.

