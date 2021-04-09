News / Nation

China urges Britain not to shield criminals

  01:05 UTC+8, 2021-04-09
Nathan Law Kwun-chung, a suspect wanted by Hong Kong police, said he had been granted political asylum in the UK.
  01:05 UTC+8, 2021-04-09

China said it is firmly opposed to any country, organization or individual shielding criminals in any form, after Nathan Law Kwun-chung, a suspect wanted by Hong Kong police, said he had been granted political asylum there.

It would be a gross interference in Hong Kong’s administration of justice and violates international law and basic norms governing international relations if the UK openly supports “Hong Kong independence” activists and provides so-called asylum to wanted criminals, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Thursday.

“It will also run counter to the principle of rule of law the UK always claims to advocate,” he added.

Describing Law as a “criminal suspect,” Zhao called the UK to immediately correct its mistake, and stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs and China’s internal affairs.

Law, a 27-year-old former Hong Kong lawmaker, fled to the UK in July 2020 following the introduction of a national security law.

Law wrote on Twitter that he had been granted asylum in the UK after several interviews over a period of four months.

The British government said on Thursday it is setting up a 43 million pound (US$59 million) fund to help migrants from Hong Kong settle in the country.

The offer extends to holders of British National (Overseas) passports who have been offered special visas, opening a path to work, residency and eventual citizenship.

China has sharply criticized British abuse of the passports, saying it will no longer recognize them as travel documents or as a form of identification.

Source: Agencies
