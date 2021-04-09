Chinese mainland reports 21 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported eight new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Yunnan Province, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

The same day also saw 13 new imported cases on the mainland, the commission said in its daily report.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai on Thursday, said the report, adding that no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported.

Five COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery on Thursday, said the report.

A total of 5,397 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Thursday. Among them, 5,203 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 194 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,386 by Thursday, including 279 patients still receiving treatment, three of whom were in severe condition.

As of Thursday, 85,471 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland as of Thursday.

Thursday also saw 12 asymptomatic cases newly reported, all of whom from outside the mainland. On the same day, one asymptomatic case was re-categorized as confirmed case.

A total of 293 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation as of Thursday.

By the end of Thursday, 11,549 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 205 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 49 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 1,050 cases, including 10 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,174 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 48 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 1,007 had been discharged in Taiwan.