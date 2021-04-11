Chinese mainland reports 10 imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

The same day saw 10 imported cases newly reported, three of whom were in Guangxi, two in Shanghai, and one each in Beijing, Tianjin, Shanxi, Guangdong and Sichuan, the commission said in its daily report.

No suspected COVID-19 cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Saturday, it added.

Seven COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery on Saturday, said the report.

A total of 5,421 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Saturday. Among them, 5,219 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 202 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,410 by Saturday, including 286 patients still receiving treatment, four of whom were in severe condition.

As of Saturday, 85,488 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the disease.

Saturday also saw 22 asymptomatic cases newly reported, all of whom from outside the mainland. A total of 296 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation as of Saturday.

By the end of Saturday, 11,568 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 207 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 49 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 1,056 cases, including 10 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,193 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 48 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 1,020 had been discharged in Taiwan.