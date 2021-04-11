Ruili to launch third-round citywide nucleic acid testing

Southwest China's Ruili City is scheduled to launch its third round of COVID-19 nucleic acid testing on Sunday, the city's epidemic prevention and control command said on Saturday.

Xinhua

Ruili City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, is scheduled to launch its third round of COVID-19 nucleic acid testing on Sunday, the city's epidemic prevention and control command said on Saturday.

Ruili, where new local clusters of cases have been identified, has concluded its second round of citywide tests, with 18 samples tested positive for the coronavirus. A total of 382,568 samples were collected and tested.

As of Friday, 88 patients and 39 asymptomatic ones had been confirmed and are receiving treatment or under medical observation in designated hospitals in the province.

The Chinese mainland recorded 10 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, all from overseas, data from the National Health Commission (NHC) showed on Sunday.

No additional deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Saturday, the NHC said.